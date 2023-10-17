JumpCloud Updates Open Directory Platform for MSPs

JumpCloud has delivered new features for its open directory platform that provide MSPs and IT administrators with "safer user access, workflow automation and cost savings," according to the company.

Here are the new JumpCloud open directory features:

JumpCloud Go is a hardware-protected and phishing-resistant passwordless login method that works in conjunction with device biometric authenticators like Apple Touch and Windows Hello to let users access web resources from managed devices.

is a hardware-protected and phishing-resistant passwordless login method that works in conjunction with device biometric authenticators like Apple Touch and Windows Hello to let users access web resources from managed devices. Dynamic Groups enables IT administrators to manage group memberships via configurable attribute-driven rules.

enables IT administrators to manage group memberships via configurable attribute-driven rules. Android Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) allows MSPs and customers to select, deploy and manage Android devices and services throughout their environments.

allows MSPs and customers to select, deploy and manage Android devices and services throughout their environments. Remote Access with Background Tools lets IT teams perform live training, screen sharing and screen control and troubleshoot with Background Tools.

lets IT teams perform live training, screen sharing and screen control and troubleshoot with Background Tools. Federated authentication for device login and self-service provisioning is currently available in beta and is expected to be generally available in the fourth quarter of 2023.

New JumpCloud Open Directory Platform Features Simplify User Management

MSPs and other channel vendors can use the new JumpCloud features in conjunction with their customers' existing identity solutions, the company noted. These features also help MSPs secure and manage their customers' Android devices.

Meanwhile, IT admins can utilize the JumpCloud platform extensions and enhancements to "deliver new workflow automations that reduce day-to-day operational burden and add a new passwordless experience," the company said. That way, they can manage user access and bolster their organizations' overall security posture.

JumpCloud Hires Chief Product Officer

The JumpCloud open directory platform updates come after the company in October 2023 hired Khanh Tran as its chief product officer. In this role, Tran leads JumpCloud's expansion around product management and global execution of its product initiatives, the company noted.

Tran has over 20 years of product management experience. Prior to joining JumpCloud, Tran has held roles at CrowdStrike, Symantec and other cybersecurity and technology companies.

More than 200,000 organizations use JumpCloud's platform to manage their user identities and devices, the company indicated. JumpCloud also offers a partner program for MSPs, VARs and other technology providers.