Living Security Debuts New Channel Partner Program

Living Security, a human risk management (HRM) platform provider, has launched a new global channel partner program for managed security services providers (MSSPs) and managed service providers (MSPs), the company announced.

The channel partner program is designed to "open additional revenue streams, empower partners to expand their business horizons and recognize and reward the efforts of both internal and external partners," Living Security said.

The program's features include:

Offering up to 30% margin for partner-sourced deals new to Living

for partner-sourced deals new to Living Lead flow to partners to help them drive sales and support their customers

to partners to help them drive sales and support their customers Market development funds (MDF) to increase market awareness

to increase market awareness Sales performance incentive fund (SPIF) for sales and technical teams that source net new business

for sales and technical teams that source net new business Quarterly rebates that allow partners to reinvest in future marketing campaigns

that allow partners to reinvest in future marketing campaigns Access to a dedicated Living channels specialist who can help partners build pipelines and acquire new customers

Living Security Prioritizes Its Channel Partners

The new partner program highlights Living's commitment to serve as a "100% channel-first organization," CEO Ashley Rose stated.

MSSPs, MSPs and other technology providers can join the program to integrate Living's HRM platform into their offerings.

At this time, Defy Security, GuidePoint Security and Optiv are three of the technology providers in the "final negotiation stages of incorporating distribution into the program," Living stated.

Living Security Hires VP of Channel Sales

Along with launching its channel partner program, Living has named Peter Streips as its vice president of Channel Sales. In this role, Streips will guide Living's channel sales strategy, build partner relationships and explore strategic collaborations, the company stated.

Streips brings "a wealth of experience and industry knowledge" to Living, the business noted. Prior to joining Living, Streips served as director of North America channels for cloud computing at Akamai. He has also launched, developed and executed global channel and alliance strategies in the cybersecurity and cloud computing industries during his career.

Living Security Transforms Human Risk to Protect Global Organizations

Organizations can use Living's HRM platform to generate human risk insights based on their existing data, the company said. That way, they can look for ways to minimize risk and make data-driven security decisions.

In addition to its HRM platform, Living offers a security awareness training platform, human risk operations center and various security solutions. It has also published a Human Risk Management Maturity Model.