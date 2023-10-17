Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) Market News: 17 October 2023

Each business day, MSSP Alert delivers a quick lineup of news, analysis and chatter from across the managed security services provider ecosystem.

The Content: Written for MSSPs and MSPs; threat hunters; security operations center as a service (SOCaaS); managed detection and response (MDR) and eXtended detection and response (XDR) providers; and those who partner with such companies.

Written for MSSPs and MSPs; threat hunters; security operations center as a service (SOCaaS); managed detection and response (MDR) and eXtended detection and response (XDR) providers; and those who partner with such companies. Frequency and Format: Every business morning. Typically, one or two sentences for each item below.

Every business morning. Typically, one or two sentences for each item below. Reaching Our Inbox: Send news, tips and rumors to Managing Editor Jim Masters: [email protected] .

Today’s MSSP, MSP, MDR, XDR and Cybersecurity Market News

1. Security Partnership: Elastio, a specialist in data resilience for cloud workloads on Amazon Web Services (AWS), has formed a partnership with AWS, including new integrations of its Data Resilience Platform with AWS Backup and AWS Security Hub.

2. CISA Defense Adds Member: Fortress Information Security is now part of the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC), a public-private sector partnership of cybersecurity organizations. Established by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in 2021, JCDC brings together cyber defenders to proactively gather, analyze and share actionable cyber risk information to defend the U.S. against hostile cyber threat actors.

3. Leadership Appointment: Cyware, a specialist in threat intelligence management, has appointed Boyar Naito as senior director of Partnerships and Business Development. During his 15 years at Google, Naito held various leadership roles and was instrumental in spearheading numerous strategic partnerships, the company said.

4. Cybersecurity Education Initiative: Sophos is partnering with Boise State University’s Institute for Pervasive Cybersecurity, giving students in its Cyberdome program access to Sophos’ endpoint security offerings. Cyberdome is a hands-on learning lab for students seeking careers in cybersecurity, enabling them to hone their skills working as threat analysts.

5. Industry Recognition: DataTribe, a global cyber foundry that invests in and co-builds next-generation cybersecurity and data science companies, has announced the finalists of its sixth-annual DataTribe Challenge. The competition identifies seed-stage startups with a vision to disrupt cybersecurity and data science. The three finalists, Ceritas, Dapple Security and Ampsight, will split $20,000 in prize money, and one winner will be eligible to receive up to $2 million in seed capital from DataTribe.

6. Cybersecurity Resource Debuts: The FAIR Institute has launched "How Material Is that Hack," an online resource dedicated to helping organizations understand and quantify the materiality of recent cybersecurity breaches. The website is based on the FAIR Materiality Assessment Model (FAIR-MAM) and risk analytics, powered by Safe Security, the Institute's founder and technical advisor.

7. Cisco Issues Security Alert: Cisco announced that an active exploitation of a previously unknown vulnerability in the web user interface feature of Cisco IOS XE software (CVE-2023-20198) when exposed to the internet or untrusted networks. This affects both physical and virtual devices running Cisco IOS XE software that also have enabled the HTTP or HTTPS Server feature.