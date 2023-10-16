ManageEngine Adds Next-Gen Antivirus to UEM Solution

The ManageEngine Endpoint Central unified endpoint management (UEM) solution now features a next-generation antivirus (NGAV) capability to help organizations address loopholes that go unaddressed by many traditional AV solutions, the company announced October 16.

Endpoint Central's NGAV uses a deep learning model, neural networks and behavioral detection to help organizations identify known and unknown threats, ManageEngine said. In doing so, it lets organizations monitor, analyze and remediate workflows across their devices.

ManageEngine Provides Real-Time Protection Against Cyberattacks

Endpoint Central offers a single agent for device lifecycle management, remote troubleshooting, user experience management and endpoint security, according to ManageEngine.

With Endpoint Central, organizations can:

Apply security patches, quarantine affected devices from the internet and intranet, force login credential resets, revert devices to their IT-approved baseline versions, remove vulnerable applications and perform other threat remediation activities.

Troubleshoot system issues and investigate incidents across their quarantined devices.

Continuously update their security policies based on threats detected by the platform's NGAV engine.

Organizations can also use Endpoint Central to "devise and implement a comprehensive security strategy by building workflows across multiple ManageEngine security offerings," ManageEngine VP Mathivanan Venkatachalam said. That way, these organizations can maintain a holistic approach to cybersecurity and minimize their attack surfaces.

ManageEngine Launches Cloud-Native Identity Platform

The Endpoint Central NGAV announcement comes after ManageEngine in October 2023 released its Identity360 identity and access management (IAM) platform. The company also showcased the platform at its User Conference in Dallas, Texas.

Identity360 gives organizations control over their digital identities and secure access to their cloud resources, ManageEngine noted. Here are the platform's features:

Universal directory lets organizations store user data, onboard employees and provide them with secure access to data.

lets organizations store user data, onboard employees and provide them with secure access to data. Identity management templates allow organizations to create user accounts, modify access permissions and assign licenses across various applications.

allow organizations to create user accounts, modify access permissions and assign licenses across various applications. Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is enabled for cloud apps.

Along with Identity360, ManageEngine unveiled access certification and identity risk assessment functions for its ADManager Plus identity governance and administration (IGA) solution. Organizations can use these functions to comply with industry mandates and mitigate risks, ManageEngine stated.

ManageEngine is the IT management division of Zoho, which offers a cloud software suite. The company provides a security information and event management (SIEM) solution and other cybersecurity and IT operations and service management products and solutions. It also has partnerships in place with MSSPs, VARs and other technology providers.