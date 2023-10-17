NetWitness Platform Release Adds Visibility Into Cyber Threats

NetWitness has released the 12.3 version of its Intelligent Threat Detection and Response Platform, giving organizations "more visibility into cyber threats than ever before with passive discovery, categorization and ranking of all network assets," the company announced.

In addition, NetWitness 12.3 provides organizations with insights into how their distributed teams work both remotely and on premises.

What's Included in NetWitness 12.3?

Here are NetWitness 12.3's features:

NetWitness Insight cloud analytics service finds, categorizes and ranks assets throughout customer environments.

cloud analytics service finds, categorizes and ranks assets throughout customer environments. Endpoint enhancements provide remote shells into agents to allow security analysts to explore and extract artifacts from these agents.

provide remote shells into agents to allow security analysts to explore and extract artifacts from these agents. Log integrations with Fluentd, Jamf, Zscaler, Azure Kubernetes, Symantec Data Center Security and VMware Unified Access Gateway are enabled.

with Fluentd, Jamf, Zscaler, Azure Kubernetes, Symantec Data Center Security and VMware Unified Access Gateway are enabled. Secure access service edge (SASE) integrations provide visibility into an organization's encrypted traffic, remote users and cloud workloads.

NetWitness Changes How Organizations Prioritize and Protect Their Assets

With NetWitness 12.3, organizations can prioritize tasks across their operations, NetWitness Chief Product Officer Tod Ewasko noted. As such, they can find ways to get the most value out of their time and resources.

NetWitness 12.3 builds on the company's mission to deliver visibility and insights into network assets spread across on-premises and cloud environments, the business indicated. It ensures that organizations can identify potential threats and security anomalies across billions of network sessions and millions of IP addresses.

NetWitness, SDG Help Organizations Manage Their Cybersecurity and Compliance Programs

Along with launching NetWitness 12.3, NetWitness in October 2023 announced a partnership with SDG, a managed services specialist.

Together, NetWitness and SDG are developing a cybersecurity solution that organizations can use to guard against evolving threats, the businesses said. This solution will enable organizations to use analytics, machine learning and behavioral analysis to maintain visibility across their cybersecurity and compliance programs. It will also allow organizations to monitor and mitigate threats from a single platform.

NetWitness provides threat detection, investigation and response products. Along with these products, NetWitness offers a partner program that enables MSSPs, MSPs and other technology providers to integrate its platform into their portfolios.