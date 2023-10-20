Seceon, CoreSite Deliver AI-Powered Cyber Protection

Seceon has chosen CoreSite as its data center partner to "address the escalating processing demands of its AI-enabled platform," the company announced.

With the partnership, Seceon is utilizing CoreSite's data center in Boston, Massachusetts to maintain its operations, the business said.

The data center also provides Seceon with the availability it needs to continually process security data, deliver security alerts and mitigate threats, the company stated.

CoreSite Helps Seceon Track Security Events and Flows

With CoreSite, Seceon expects to expand its data ingestion capability from 500 billion events and flows per day to an expected 1.5 trillion within the next year, the company noted.

Furthermore, CoreSite provides physical security and certificates of compliance to help Seceon showcase the integrity of its operations and ensure that its partners can meet regulatory requirements, the businesses said.

Seceon Bolsters Its Leadership Team and Portfolio

In addition to maintaining a partnership with CoreSite, Seceon in August 2023 hired Amy Luby as its vice president of ecosystem and channel chief. Luby supports Seceon's MSSP and MSP partners and helps them deliver profitable managed security services, CEO Chandra Pandey said. She has more than 28 years of IT services industry experience, consulted with over 1,500 MSPs and built an online community of over 3,000 MSPs.

Also in August 2023, Seceon purchased big data analytics company Helixera. Seceon is using Helixera's technologies to expand its security capabilities and extend its reach in the global threat detection and response market, the company noted.

MSSPs and MSPs can use Seceon's platform to collect telemetry from logs, networks, endpoints, clouds, identity management tools and applications, the company indicated. The platform uses AI and ML to analyze data and generate insights that MSSPs and MSPs can utilize to augment and automate their security services.