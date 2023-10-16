Check Point Debuts Security Automation Platform

Israel's Check Point Software Technologies has launched Horizon Playblocks, a security automation and collaboration platform that stops cyberattacks and prevents them from spreading.

Playblocks is now available both as an individual product and as a component of Check Point Horizon's XDR/XPR (eXtended detection and response/eXtended prevention and response) solution.

How Check Point Horizon Playblocks Works

With Playblocks, organizations can enable their security products, people and processes to work together to address cyberattacks, Check Point said.

If a security product detects a potential threat, Playblocks activates preventative actions throughout an organization's security infrastructure and solutions, Check Point noted. From here, Playblocks alerts the organization's security team.

A Closer Look at Horizon Playblocks' Features

Playblocks offers predefined prevention playbooks that help organizations detect and address cyberattacks, Check Point noted. Organizations can use these playbooks to trigger actions across their security enforcement points as soon as an attack is identified.

Furthermore, Playblocks can be triggered to automatically assign zero trust security policies to an organization's devices, Check Point indicated. It can also be deployed in under 5 minutes and used in conjunction with Check Point's Quantum and Harmony solutions and third-party security products.

Check Point Tracks Hacking Groups Linked to the Israel-Hamas War

The Horizon Playblocks launch comes as Check Point and many other Israeli cybersecurity companies are dealing with the ramifications of the Israel-Hamas war, which began on October 7.

Check Point has monitored more than 40 hacker groups conducting attacks that have affected more than 80 websites since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, company spokesperson Liz Wu told Politico. Wu indicated that government and media sites were among the targets of these attacks.

More than 100,000 organizations globally use Horizon and other Check Point security solutions to protect against malware, ransomware and other cyber threats. Check Point is also "100% channel," the company said, and offers a partner program for MSSPs, MSPs and other technology providers.