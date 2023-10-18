Guardz Offers AI Cyber Risk Prospecting Tool for MSPs

Managed security service providers (MSPs0 can use the new Guardz artificial intelligence -based cyber risk assessment prospecting tool to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) improve their security posture, according to the company.
The tool is generally available, and MSPs can use it to request free risk assessment reports for their customers today.
Guardz Tool Helps MSPs Prospect and Acquire Customers
With the Guardz cyber risk assessment prospecting tool, MSPs can generate reports that highlight new and existing customers' security posture, Guardz stated.
The tool addresses some of the most common challenges that MSPs face when they prospect and acquire customers, including:
- Competition
- Long sales cycle
- Demand for technologies that adapt to evolving trends
- Diverse customer landscape
What the Guardz Cyber Risk Assessment Prospecting Tool Offers
MSPs can use the cyber risk assessment prospecting tool to assess their existing customers' security posture and target new SME customers, Guardz said.
The tool lets MSPs free, branded security reports at the click of a button, Guardz noted. That way, MSPs can provide current and potential customers with insights into their security needs.
Guardz Delivers AI-Powered Phishing Protection
The Guardz cyber risk assessment prospecting tool launch comes after the company in June 2023 released an AI-powered phishing protection solution.
MSPs can use this solution to anticipate and neutralize phishing attacks, Guardz indicated. The solution's features include:
- Scanning of inbound email traffic to identify and flag potential phishing attempts
- Use of AI, machine learning, anti-phishing and anti-malware engines to distinguish between safe and risky content
- Risky email quarantining to ensure that potentially malicious emails are removed from users' inboxes and sent to a dedicated quarantine area for further inspection
- Real-time alerts to notify MSPs about phishing attempts
Guardz launched its cybersecurity solutions for MSPs in April 2023. Along with its phishing protection solution, Guardz provides ransomware protection and data loss prevention solutions. It also offers an affiliate program for MSPs and other technology providers.