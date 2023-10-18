Guardz Offers AI Cyber Risk Prospecting Tool for MSPs

Managed security service providers (MSPs0 can use the new Guardz artificial intelligence -based cyber risk assessment prospecting tool to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) improve their security posture, according to the company.

The tool is generally available, and MSPs can use it to request free risk assessment reports for their customers today.

Guardz Tool Helps MSPs Prospect and Acquire Customers

With the Guardz cyber risk assessment prospecting tool, MSPs can generate reports that highlight new and existing customers' security posture, Guardz stated.

The tool addresses some of the most common challenges that MSPs face when they prospect and acquire customers, including:

Competition

Long sales cycle

Demand for technologies that adapt to evolving trends

Diverse customer landscape

What the Guardz Cyber Risk Assessment Prospecting Tool Offers

MSPs can use the cyber risk assessment prospecting tool to assess their existing customers' security posture and target new SME customers, Guardz said.

The tool lets MSPs free, branded security reports at the click of a button, Guardz noted. That way, MSPs can provide current and potential customers with insights into their security needs.

Guardz Delivers AI-Powered Phishing Protection

The Guardz cyber risk assessment prospecting tool launch comes after the company in June 2023 released an AI-powered phishing protection solution.

MSPs can use this solution to anticipate and neutralize phishing attacks, Guardz indicated. The solution's features include:

Scanning of inbound email traffic to identify and flag potential phishing attempts

to identify and flag potential phishing attempts Use of AI, machine learning, anti-phishing and anti-malware engines to distinguish between safe and risky content

to distinguish between safe and risky content Risky email quarantining to ensure that potentially malicious emails are removed from users' inboxes and sent to a dedicated quarantine area for further inspection

to ensure that potentially malicious emails are removed from users' inboxes and sent to a dedicated quarantine area for further inspection Real-time alerts to notify MSPs about phishing attempts

Guardz launched its cybersecurity solutions for MSPs in April 2023. Along with its phishing protection solution, Guardz provides ransomware protection and data loss prevention solutions. It also offers an affiliate program for MSPs and other technology providers.