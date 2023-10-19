Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) Market News: 19 October 2023

Each business day, MSSP Alert delivers a quick lineup of news, analysis and chatter from across the managed security services provider ecosystem.

Written for MSSPs and MSPs; threat hunters; security operations center as a service (SOCaaS); managed detection and response (MDR) and eXtended detection and response (XDR) providers; and those who partner with such companies.

Today’s MSSP, MSP, MDR, XDR and Cybersecurity Market News

1. MSSP Alert Live Draws Raves: In its second year, MSSP Alert Live, the industry’s leading managed security conference for executive leaders and channel cybersecurity professionals, returned to in-person delivery in October in Washington D.C. This year’s event brought together hundreds of industry professionals from managed security services providers (MSSPs), managed service providers (MSPs) and technology vendors from around the globe. Attendees experienced three days of informative sessions about cutting-edge technologies and solutions, educational programming and demonstrations hosted by a variety of security vendors from cloud to distribution. “We saw a large increase in the number of MSPs and MSSPs who attended this year,” said John DelMauro, executive vice president of Learning at CyberRisk Alliance,, which produces MSSP Alert. Jessica C. Davis, editorial director of MSSP Alert, added “We are proud of the quality of the content, speakers and community connections and conversations at this year’s event. Our goal is to connect attendees with valuable content, solutions, and connections. This year’s event did just that.”

2. Funding Round: Compliance Risk, a governance-as-a-service solution created by MSPs for MSPs provider, has received a $3.5 million investment from Bellini Capital and will be rebranding to Compliance Scorecard. Compliance Risk said the name change reflects how the company’s technology and support simplify compliance, making it easy for MSPs to add the critical offering to the services they provide their clients and to address MSPs’ own governance needs.

3. Funding Round: SecureW2, a zero trust passwordless security software provider, has received an $80 million investment from Insight Partners. The investment will be used to accelerate market expansion, attract talent and fuel the development of the company's passwordless, zero trust security platform.

4. Market Expansion: Cyemptive Technologies, a provider of cybersecurity solutions for business and government, has announced its expansion into the French, Belgian and Italian markets. The company also named former Hitachi vice president and international business executive Jean-Luc Cervera as business development senior consultant for the region.

5. Security Training Partnership: Intellinetics, a digital transformation solutions provider, has formed a strategic partnership with CyberCoach, a security training company. This collaboration is a significant step towards enhancing cybersecurity awareness for clients in highly regulated sectors, including K-12 education and public services, said Intellinetics, which will distribute CyberCoach’s training program.

6. Cybersecurity Meets Pro Hockey: WatchGuard Technologies has been named the Official Cybersecurity Partner of the National Hockey League's Seattle Kraken and an Official Partner of the team's home ice at Climate Pledge Arena. As part of this partnership with WatchGuard, the team will upgrade its cyber defenses off the ice with WatchGuard's Unified Security Platform, deploying advanced network security, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and endpoint protection, detection and response services.

7. Hacker Leaks 23andMe User Data: The same hacker who leaked a user data stolen from the genetic testing company 23andMe two weeks ago has now leaked millions of new user records. On October 17, a hacker who goes by Golem published a new dataset of 23andMe user information containing records of four million users on the known cybercrime forum BreachForums. TechCrunch has found that some of the newly leaked stolen data matches known and public 23andMe user and genetic information. (Source: TechCrunch)

8. Ransomware Alert: Sophos X-Ops has released a new research thread identifying a new ransomware group, dubbed “BlackDogs2023,” using a new family of ransomware with a possible link to the leaked source code of Lockbit 3.0. The attackers attempted to exploit an old, unsupported version of Adobe’s ColdFusion server software to gain access to the company’s Windows’ servers and then deploy the ransomware. While Sophos’ endpoint behavioral detections blocked the attack, Sophos X-Ops said it intercepted the ransom note, which requested roughly $30,000 to recover the “stolen and encrypted” data.

