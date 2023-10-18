Palo Alto Networks Offers Code to Cloud Intelligence

Palo Alto Networks has announced Code to Cloud intelligence as part of the Darwin release of its Prisma Cloud platform.

Code to Cloud intelligence provides "a single source of truth around application risk for developers, operations and security teams," according to Palo Alto Networks.

Why Code to Cloud Intelligence Is Key

On average, an organization uses six to 10 tools to secure its cloud infrastructure, Palo Alto Networks pointed out. Using disparate security tools makes it difficult for security teams to protect their organizations against cyberattacks.

Meanwhile, in many organizations, there is a 100:1 ratio of security professionals to developers, Palo Alto Networks noted. This gap is also likely to widen in the foreseeable future as developers increasingly use artificial intelligence to write and deploy code.

To secure applications from code to the cloud, organizations must eliminate risks from the development pipeline, said Ankur Shah, senior vice president of Palo Alto Networks' Prisma Cloud. This requires organizations to use a cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP) that can gather intelligence throughout the application lifecycle and ensure that their security teams can trace vulnerabilities and misconfigurations back to their origin in the source code.

How Does Palo Alto Networks Code to Cloud Intelligence Work?

Code to Cloud intelligence links production security issues to specific remediation recommendations in code, Palo Alto Networks stated.

The intelligence lets Prisma Cloud users connect insights from developer environments through application runtime for security teams to contextualize alerts and pinpoint remediations, Palo Alto Networks said.

Also, this intelligence helps users prevents data breaches, enhance the user experience and foster collaboration between developer and security teams, Palo Alto Networks noted.

Palo Alto Networks Extends Its Global Market Reach

The Code to Cloud intelligence announcement follows Palo Alto Networks' investment in a new cloud location in Taiwan in September 2023. This investment provides Taiwanese organizations with access to Palo Alto Networks' cybersecurity capabilities and allows these organizations to store their logs within Taiwan, the company stated.

Previously, Palo Alto Networks in July 2023 set up a cloud location in Warsaw, Poland. This enables Polish organizations to access the Prisma Access secure access service edge (SASE) solution, Cortex XDR (eXtended detection and response) solution and other Palo Alto Networks offerings, the company said.

Palo Alto Networks provides security products and solutions that organizations can use to protect their cloud environments, automate their security operations and stop zero-day threats, the business indicated. It also offers the NextWave Partner Community for MSSPs and other technology providers.