QuSecure Offers Post-Quantum Cryptography Partner Program

QuSecure has launched a global channel partner program for MSSPs, MSPs, VARs, systems integrators (SIs) and solution providers. With the program, QuSecure partners can deliver the company's post-quantum cryptography (PQC) solution to global organizations, the business said.

In addition, QuSecure has hired Stuart Oliver as vice president of its worldwide partner go-to-market programs. Oliver is responsible for facilitating QuSecure's partner ecosystem and program, QuSecure said. He has more than seven years of channel experience and held leadership roles at NetApp and Nebulon.

What Is Post-Quantum Cryptography, and Why Is It Important?

Quantum computers can solve complex math problems that classical computers cannot, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) points out. If cybercriminals can build quantum computers, they can use them to break many public-key cryptosystems. In this scenario, cybercriminals can compromise the confidentiality and integrity of digital communications on the internet and elsewhere.

PQC involves the use of cryptographic systems that protect both quantum and classical computers. PQC works in conjunction with existing communications protocols and networks, NIST notes. That helps ensure organizations can use quantum computing without putting their data in danger.

QuSecure Partners Can Capitalize on Demand for Post-Quantum Cryptography

With QuSecure's partner program, MSSPs and other technology providers can integrate the company's QuProtect PQC solution into their offerings, the business stated. That way, they can provide their customers with quantum protection for their data.

QuSecure's program provides partners with sales, pre-sales and technical training, the business noted. It also offers sales and marketing benefits and discounts to help partners capture new revenue opportunities.

QuSecure Expands Partner Ecosystem

The QuSecure partner program launch comes after the company in 2023 announced partnerships with several technology providers:

Red Hat has been collaborating with QuSecure to develop classical and post-quantum cybersecurity solutions for both the public and private sectors.

has been collaborating with QuSecure to develop classical and post-quantum cybersecurity solutions for both the public and private sectors. Accenture worked with QuSecure to complete the first successful multi-orbit data communications test secured with PQC.

worked with QuSecure to complete the first successful multi-orbit data communications test secured with PQC. Arrow Electronics is providing QuProtect to more than 220,000 commercial and federal channel partners.

QuSecure offers quantum-safe solutions that "provide an easy transition path to quantum resiliency across any organization," the company said. It provides these solutions to organizations in finance, healthcare and many other industries.