Tenable Adds AI-Powered Connectors and Custom Dashboards to Advance Exposure Management

Unifying Data Across Ecosystems

Tenable has rolled out key updates to its Tenable One platform , adding third-party data connectors and customizable dashboards designed to help security teams unify and prioritize risk across complex environments. These enhancements are designed to support security teams grappling with disconnected tools, siloed data, and inconsistent reporting across modern attack surfaces.

With organizations deploying dozens of security tools across cloud, endpoint, network, and OT environments, maintaining a coherent view of risk has become increasingly difficult. The new Tenable One Connectors address this challenge by integrating directly with a broad set of third-party products—from EDR and vulnerability management tools to ticketing systems and OT platforms.

“Tenable One's unified data model normalizes inputs from diverse third-party tools, ensuring consistent risk insights across environments,” said Amir Hirsh, SVP of Platform at Tenable

Unified Risk Dashboards

The connectors bring external risk signals into a centralized platform, allowing security teams to assess exposures in one place. Tenable’s Exposure Data Fabric acts as the engine behind this unification, ingesting and standardizing data while feeding Tenable ExposureAI —a machine learning layer that identifies risk combinations and attack paths based on potential business impact.

The update also introduces customizable, unified risk dashboards that help security teams communicate exposure more effectively. Designed for flexibility, the dashboards can be tailored to reflect role-specific views, compliance reporting needs, and operational KPIs. Instead of static reports, teams can build dynamic, real-time visualizations that show how technical exposures map to business risks—improving visibility for both security leaders and stakeholders across the organization.

How MSSPs Benefit

While these enhancements build on Tenable’s recent acquisition of Vulcan Cyber, they reinforce the company's broader exposure management strategy. With the addition of real-time data correlation, AI prioritization, and visual reporting, Tenable is also positioning itself as a centralized risk intelligence layer for security operations across the enterprise and MSSP ecosystems.

For Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), juggling multiple client environments comes with no shortage of complexity—each customer brings its own tech stack, compliance needs, and reporting preferences. Tenable’s latest updates are designed to reduce that operational friction.

Crucially, Tenable One now includes tenant-aware processing that preserves client separation, even as MSSPs scale. “For MSSPs, we offer tenant-aware processing that maintains client separation while applying scalable normalization. Custom mappings and APIs further support client-specific needs,” Hirsh highlights. That means providers can generate reliable, individualized insights without reworking data workflows for each client.

The third-party connectors further ease the burden by allowing MSSPs to integrate with whichever tools their clients are already using—eliminating the need for rip-and-replace deployments or manual workarounds.

On the reporting side, the new customizable dashboards are built with service providers in mind. MSSPs can configure dashboards to reflect each client’s unique needs—be it industry-specific compliance, internal risk metrics, or executive summaries.

“The new dashboards are fully customizable—supporting role-based views, vertical-specific compliance reporting, and multi-tenant MSSP models,” Hirsh explained. “Filters, widgets, and dynamic layouts let users tailor insights to their unique business or client requirements, all within a unified exposure management platform.”

Altogether, these capabilities give MSSPs a way to streamline service delivery, enhance visibility across client environments, and demonstrate measurable value—without compromising flexibility.