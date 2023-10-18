Thales Delivers Passwordless Fingerprint Authentication

Thales has unveiled the SafeNet IDPrime FIDO Bio Smart Card, a contactless smart card that allows users to access devices, applications and cloud services by using their fingerprint instead of a password, according to the company.

The smart card promotes the use of passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA), Thales noted.

How the SafeNet IDPrime FIDO Bio Smart Card Works

The SafeNet IDPrime FIDO Bio Smart Card lets users enroll and authenticate with biometrics, Thales said. A user places their finger on an on-card sensor, which reads their fingerprint and validates their identity.

The card allows users to tap the card on any device supporting near field communication (NFC), Thales indicated. This allows organizations to provide contactless authentication.

SafeNet IDPrime FIDO Bio Smart Card Promotes Data Privacy

With the SafeNet IDPrime FIDO Bio Smart Card, users "can be assured of strong protection against account takeover and phishing on enterprise devices," Thales pointed out.

User biometrics are stored in the card's chip and never leave the card itself, Thales said. This ensures a strong level of data privacy.

In addition, the card can be used across Windows, Mac, Linux and other digital resources that support the FIDO2 standard, Thales noted.

Thales Enhances Its Biometrics Portfolio

The SafeNet IDPrime FIDO Bio Smart Card has been added to Thales' portfolio of FIDO-supported security keys and solutions, the business stated.

Furthermore, the card introduces "a physical form factor to strengthen security [and provides] a user experience that is both quick and seamless," said Danny de Vreeze, Thales' vice president of Identity and Access Management (IAM) Products.

Thales Announces Cybersecurity Partnerships

The SafeNet IDPrime FIDO Bio Smart Card news comes after Thales in September 2023 partnered with Kyndryl to deliver a security incident management solution to French organizations, the businesses said.

Previously, Thales in August 2023 joined forces with Google Cloud to provide organizations with generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities for automating tasks and securing data.

Thales offers digital identity, defense and security and aeronautics technologies to global organizations. The company invests approximately $4.2 billion annually in research and development in cybersecurity and other technologies. It also continues to pursue partnership opportunities.