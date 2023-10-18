Trustwave Delivers Managed SIEM for Microsoft Sentinel

Trustwave has released the Trustwave Managed SIEM (security information and event management) for Microsoft Sentinel, according to the company.

Managed SIEM for Microsoft Sentinel is available as part of Trustwave's Managed Security Services for Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft XDR (eXtended detection and response) security products.

Trustwave Helps Organizations Avoid Alert Fatigue

Managed SIEM for Microsoft Sentinel combines "human-led security with field-proven use cases specifically developed for Microsoft Sentinel," said Jesse Emerson, Trustwave's vice president of Global Solution Architecture and Engineering. It is managed by Trustwave who track security alerts and identify active threats.

With Managed SIEM for Microsoft Sentinel, Trustwave analysts are "constantly on watch," the company said. These analysts notify an organization if they identify any security issues.

Trustwave Managed SIEM for Microsoft Sentinel Speeds Up Threat Response

Managed SIEM for Microsoft Sentinel ensures that Trustwave analysts investigate threats for organizations and provide them with threat response recommendations, the company said. As a result, the solution gives organizations global threat coverage without the need to hire or add to their in-house security teams.

In addition, Managed SIEM for Microsoft Sentinel customers have the option to let Trustwave respond to threats on their behalf via the Trustwave Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service. This option enables Trustwave MDR security analysts to investigate and respond to threats on endpoints, the company indicated. These analysts can also implement security controls, hunt for threats and investigate a threat's impact and blast radius.

Trustwave Continues to Expand Its Partnership with Microsoft

In September 2023, Trustwave attained Microsoft Verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) Solution status and became a FastTrack Ready Partner for Microsoft 365.

To earn Microsoft Verified MXDR Solution status, Microsoft engineers reviewed and audited Trustwave's MXDR solution to ensure that it met industry standards for 24/7 security, the company stated.

Meanwhile, as a FastTrack Ready Partner provider, Trustwave is authorized to help Microsoft FastTrack customers capitalize on Microsoft's cloud solutions, the business noted.

A Closer Look at Trustwave

Trustwave is a Top 250 MSSP and Top 40 managed detection and response (MDR) security company.

Trustwave has served as a Microsoft Sentinel partner since 2019 and is a Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) member and certified Microsoft Solutions Partner.