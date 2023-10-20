BackBox Adds Network Vulnerability Management Capability

BackBox has integrated a Network Vulnerability Management (NVM) capability into its Network Automation Platform, allowing network teams to automate operating system upgrades and network configuration management, the company said.

In addition, network teams can use NVM to discover vulnerabilities across their networks and prioritize common vulnerabilities and exploits (CVEs) based on their risk profile, BackBox said. They can also automate multiple levels of remediation, regardless of a network's complexity.

How BackBox's Network Vulnerability Management Capability Works

NVM offers closed-loop remediation of vulnerabilities, BackBox pointed out. This closed loop consists of three elements:

Dynamic device inventory ensures that any device changes, additions or moves in a network are automatically updated.

ensures that any device changes, additions or moves in a network are automatically updated. Device modeling and risk scoring allows network teams to collect, normalize and model vulnerability intelligence so that it can be applied against their device inventories.

allows network teams to collect, normalize and model vulnerability intelligence so that it can be applied against their device inventories. Remediation allows patches to be automatically deployed to secure networks.

BackBox Streamlines Vulnerability Management

NVM lets network teams use BackBox's Network Automation Platform to develop an end-to-end vulnerability process that encompasses the following:

Identification and classification of vulnerabilities as they surface

as they surface Prioritization of vulnerabilities based on a customer's network environment

based on a customer's network environment Automated remediation through configuration changes, network and firewall OS upgrades and patches

through configuration changes, network and firewall OS upgrades and patches OS and firmware updates with built-in backups, single-click roll-backs and integrated pre- and post-update validations

Along with these things, NVM allows network teams to use the Network Automation Platform to manage the lifecycle of their devices and automate hardware upgrades based on vendor-driven end-of-life data, BackBox stated.

BackBox, Paessler AG Announce Integration

The NVM launch comes after BackBox in September 2023 incorporated its network automation platform into the Paessler AG PRTG network monitoring software. Network operations centers (NOCs) and network operations teams can use the BackBox-Paessler integration to access device configuration data from within the PRTG monitoring dashboard, the companies said. They can then automatically identify and address network operations issues.

Organizations can use BackBox's Network Automation Platform to automate network configuration management and network operations tasks for devices from over 180 vendors on more than 100,000 networks worldwide, the company stated. MSSPs, MSPs and other technology providers can join BackBox's partner program to integrate this platform into their portfolios.