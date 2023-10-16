Kaspersky Debuts Container Security Solution

Kaspersky has launched Kaspersky Container Security (KCS), offering "security for all stages of containerized application development," the company announced October 16.

KCS can be integrated into an organization's DevSecOps framework, continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines and infrastructure, Kaspersky stated. It protects organizations that have already established DevSecOps processes and organizations that are beginning to create and implement these processes.

What Kaspersky Container Security Offers

KCS consists of three components:

KCS scanner checks configuration files for misconfigurations, scans images for vulnerabilities, malware and data and checks these images to confirm that they comply with assurance policies within an image registry and CI/CD platforms.

checks configuration files for misconfigurations, scans images for vulnerabilities, malware and data and checks these images to confirm that they comply with assurance policies within an image registry and CI/CD platforms. KCS agent protects against attacks on applications in containers, tracks container and network interactions in clusters and verifies an organization's system is running in compliance with security standards.

protects against attacks on applications in containers, tracks container and network interactions in clusters and verifies an organization's system is running in compliance with security standards. KCS server aggregates data from the KCS scanner and KCS agent and allows organizations to visualize their data and generate reports from it and use KCS in conjunction with other security solutions.

Furthermore, KCS allows organizations to set deadlines for an application to be released after it automatically completes all security and compliance checks, Kaspersky stated. It also detects violations of regulatory requirements in components of a container environment and performs audits in alignment with national and international security standards.

Timofey Titkov, head of the cloud and network security product line at Kaspersky, explained how containerization is the "new normal":

"Its risks are not covered by traditional endpoint or virtual machine security solutions as it requires specific solutions. This is why we launched Kaspersky Container Security (KCS), a solution that protects containerized application during its life cycle including runtime, the most vulnerable area."

Kaspersky Offers Cybersecurity Training

The KCS release comes after Kaspersky in October 2023 announced a new Cybersecurity for Executives Online Training course. Business leaders can join the course, which covers six modules:

Introduction to cybersecurity

Cyber risks for businesses

Cyberattacks and attackers' tools

Protecting yourself and your company from cyberattacks

Managing the consequences of cyberattacks

The future of cybersecurity

Previously, Kaspersky in September 2023 unveiled the Academy Alliance program for colleges and universities. The program allows colleges and universities to use Kaspersky's cybersecurity technology and expertise to encourage students to explore cybersecurity careers, the company indicated.

Kaspersky provides security products and services used by more than 400 million people globally. It also offers a partner program for MSSPs and other technology providers.